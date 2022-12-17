Former Rotherham United player says old swimming pool at Wentworth Woodhouse helped him conceive his daughter

A former Rotherham United player who said swimming at the old Wentworth Woodhouse pool helped him become a father is one of several people to have reminisced about the facility following its demolition.

The pool was built in the Grade I-listed stately home’s grounds in 1972 mainly for the use of trainee teachers at the Lady Mabel College of Physical Education, which had leased the house from the Earl of Fitzwilliam, who retreated to private apartments, since 1950.

The stables and riding school were also converted into classrooms and accommodation, though some of the young women slept in dormitories in the mansion itself, and various parts of the gardens and grounds became sports pitches and tennis courts.

Back in 1972, the pool was ultra-modern, with two diving boards, and the students used it for swimming, lifesaving and canoeing. Sheffield City Polytechnic took over its management when Lady Mabel closed in 1979, but it fell into disuse in 1986.

An abandoned kayak still lies in the pool before its demolition last month

Local children whose parents worked on the estate were invited to swim there, and Rotherham United’s players even used it for recovery after training.

The decaying 1970s buildings that housed the pool, changing rooms and showers have now been cleared to make way for a larger car park with 181 spaces following the boom in visitor numbers since a preservation trust bought and re-opened the house in 2017.

Trust CEO Sarah McLeod said: “The 1970s swimming pool and teaching buildings have an important place in the house’s history and we’ve learned many fascinating stories from people who used them, But they were very much at odds with our historic site and were in a terrible state.

“The first phase of the car park should be finished in time for visitors to use next summer. People will be able to park very close to our main entrance and enter the house and gardens through the Stables and Mews Court, the old servants’ quadrant, areas plan to develop into an exciting visitor offer.”

Rotherham United players Gerry Forrest and Ray Mountford at Millmoor in 1980, the season they trained at Wentworth Woodhouse

Before the pool’s demolition, people who had swum there over the years were invited to share their memories of it, including Rotherham United goalkeeper Ray Mountford, who made the cheeky claim about its effect on his virility. He also credited training sessions there with the club’s Third Division title win in 1981.

Other contributions came from a woman who had married a student she met at the pool while working as a lifeguard, going on to have three children with him.

Rotherham United had no training facilities in the early 1980s, so trained in local parks until manager Ian Porterfield secured the use of the Poly’s grounds at Wentworth Woodhouse for pre-season.

Mr Mountford, who joined the police after his football career ended and is now 64, said: “It was a quantum leap forward. We revelled in the beautiful, peaceful surroundings. I’m sure it contributed to our mindset.

Lady Mabel College students kayaking in the pool

“After gruelling training sessions in the grounds we headed to the pool to relax, cool down and talk about the coming season. This was long before today’s ice baths, personal massages and the like.

“That season, 11 mediocre players became a formidable team. We won the Third Division Championship and I am convinced the cool pool water had other effects on me. My wife and I managed to conceive our daughter Emma that summer, after trying for two years!”

Generations of memories

Maria Gray – former Lady Mabel College student and retired PE teacher, of Doncaster

The 1970s pool building has now been demolished

“I was a weak swimmer and was worried about passing the Bronze Medallion Life Saving Award in the first term.

“The pool was lovely, modern and very well laid-out. I reached a reasonable swimming standard and also learned to dive. These experiences really helped me with my teaching.

Sally Cook, former Sheffield City Polytechnic sports student

“We had a 50p pre-payment meter in our digs and I worked out it was cheaper to swim every lunchtime and shower at the pool. It became a bit of a sanctuary where I could

relax, get fit and challenge myself.

“I took part in a triathlon in September and I reckon the ‘muscle memory’ from the swim sessions helped.”

Jean Butler, former lifeguard, of Thurnscoe, who married a student

"I was a full-time lifeguard and swimming teacher at Wentworth Woodhouse pool from 1977-80. I taught local children and adults in the evenings, and by day taught students. I was 22 and married one of the Poly’s sports degree students!

"I never had to save anyone from drowning, but I did insist college bosses fitted extra door locks after I discovered students were sneaking into the pool after late-night drinking sessions.

