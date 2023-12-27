Fourteen traditional estate villages in Yorkshire with a fascinating history

1 . Escrick

Well-known because the A19 between Selby and York passes straight through it, Escrick's story is an example of a landowning family having to sell the 'big house' as costs rose after the world wars, but retaining their farms. The Thompson family remodelled the village in the 18th century, moving the church, St Helen's, to its present location. It was later inherited by Beilby Lawley, who did not have a son, so the holdings passed in 1920 to the family of his daughter's husband, the Forbes-Adams. The village still has many traces of the Thompson and Lawley eras - they built a fine rectory and a dower house in the 1840s, a police station and court, almshouses and a social club. During World War One, Escrick Hall was used as an officers' hospital, and by the 1920s it was being let out as flats. In 1949, Queen Margaret's School moved into the village, originally occupying the rectory, dower house and hall, which they bought in 1972. The parsonage is now a hotel and the dower house is flats. The Forbes-Adam family still own farms, business units and a holiday park in the area. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe