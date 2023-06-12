All Sections
King Charles visited a butcher and a chocolatier in the market town of Pickering today as he enjoyed his latest trip to Yorkshire.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

The monarch arrived at Pickering Station on the Royal Train, whose regular carriages were hauled by the Flying Scotsman as part of the locomotive’s centenary celebrations.

The engagement marked both the 100th anniversary of the engine and the 50th birthday of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Royal Train carriages, worked by another locomotive, and the Flying Scotsman would both have had to access the heritage line via Whitby, as it is cut off from the main network at its southern end. The King joined the train at Grosmont for his journey across the moors.

Once in Pickering town centre, he admired medieval paintings at the parish church and shopped at Birdgate Chocolatiers and a local butcher.

All images by Charlotte Graham.

The King disembarks the Royal Train

The King disembarks the Royal Train Photo: Charlotte Graham

King Charles at Pickering Station

King Charles at Pickering Station Photo: Charlotte Graham

The King meets Pickering butchers Location: NORTH YORKSHIRE MOORS RAILWAY PICKERING STATION PARK STREET YORKSHIRE YO18 7AJ United Kingdom

The King meets Pickering butchers Location: NORTH YORKSHIRE MOORS RAILWAY PICKERING STATION PARK STREET YORKSHIRE YO18 7AJ United Kingdom Photo: Charlotte Graham

Meeting staff and volunteers on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Meeting staff and volunteers on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Photo: Charlotte Graham

