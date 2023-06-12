King Charles visited a butcher and a chocolatier in the market town of Pickering today as he enjoyed his latest trip to Yorkshire.

The monarch arrived at Pickering Station on the Royal Train, whose regular carriages were hauled by the Flying Scotsman as part of the locomotive’s centenary celebrations.

The engagement marked both the 100th anniversary of the engine and the 50th birthday of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Royal Train carriages, worked by another locomotive, and the Flying Scotsman would both have had to access the heritage line via Whitby, as it is cut off from the main network at its southern end. The King joined the train at Grosmont for his journey across the moors.

Once in Pickering town centre, he admired medieval paintings at the parish church and shopped at Birdgate Chocolatiers and a local butcher.

The King disembarks the Royal Train

King Charles at Pickering Station

The King meets Pickering butchers

Meeting staff and volunteers on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway