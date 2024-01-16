A series of events is set for February commemorating the loss of Hull trawlermen at sea 50 years ago, with the full programme released by organisers.

Events to mark the 50th anniversary of the loss of the Gaul trawler in February 1974 include memorial sports games, history walks and talks, mural unveiling and more.

Jerry Thompson, chair of the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, said the events aimed to make sure the loss of the men would never be forgotten.

Gaul 50 steering group chair Coun Daren Hale and Ruth Creasy of the STAND fishing heritage charity said Hull was united in marking the loss of the 36 trawlermen.

The events mark 50 years since the Gaul was lost with all 36 of its crew off Norway after sailing from Hull in January 1974. The sinking, which claimed the lives of 30 Hull trawlermen and six from North Shields, was dubbed the worst ever single-trawler tragedy at the time.

Events to mark the tragedy include a civic service at Hull Minster, the unveiling of two new murals and evenings of music and boxing. Hull City is also set to mark the tragedy at its game with Swansea City on Saturday, February 10. It is also set to be commemorated at the Hull FC and Hull KR derby the following Thursday, after the official series of events concludes.

The programme has been organised by Hull City Council’s St Andrews and Docklands ward councillors, Hull Minster, Bullnose Heritage, the Fisherman’s Mission and STAND.

Mr Thompson said it was important to mark the loss of the brave trawlermen.

The Fishing Heritage Centre chair said: “Families lost loved ones and dear friends were taken from our community. We owe it them to ensure they are never forgotten.”

The full list of events commemorating the Gaul Tragedy:

Thursday, February 8:

Memorial event, Hessle Road/Boulevard Corner, 10.30am to 12pm- A minutes silence will be held at 11am and the Gaul Bell will be rung outside the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre.

Mural unveiling, Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, 12.30pm to 1pm- A new mural by Neil Pesto will be unveiled on the Boulevard wall of the Heritage Centre.

Reception, Hull Guildhall, 1.30pm- The Lord Mayor will meet with Gaul crews’ family members and the local fishing community (tickets can be requested from the Gaul 50 organisers).

‘Arctic Trawlermen- Last of the Hunters’ with Alec Gill, Hull History Centre, 3.45pm to 5.15pm- A talk about Hessle Road and the fishing community (contact Hull Fishing Heritage Centre to reserve a place).

Reflection time- St John’s Church, St Georges Road, 5pm to 6.30pm- Quiet reflection with Fisherman’s Mission and art from local school children on display.

Friday, February 9:

Hessle Road Heritage Walk, 10.30am to 12.30pm- Local history walk with Paul Schofield (tickets available from Gaul 50 organisers with reference Walk1 or Hull Fishing Heritage Centre).

Hessle Road Heritage Walk, 1.30pm to 3.30pm- Local history walk with Paul Schofield (tickets available from Gaul 50 organisers with reference Walk2 or Hull Fishing Heritage Centre).

‘Christmas 1973- Jerry Thompson’s Story’, Hull History Centre, 1pm to 3pm- talk about the story of the Ian Fleming trawler tragedy (Tickets are available from Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, reservation required in advance).

Live music show, Ryder Club, 7.30pm to 11.30pm- Mark Kelly hosts a night of live music (tickets are available from the Gaul 50 organisers with reference Ryder1 or the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre).

Saturday, February 10:

Hessle Road Heritage Walk, 10.30am to 12.30pm- Local history walk with Paul Schofield (tickets available from Gaul 50 organisers with reference Walk3 or Hull Fishing Heritage Centre.

School music event, Edinburgh Street Community Centre, 11am to 1pm- school children performing new seafaring songs.

Hessle Road Heritage Walk, 1.30pm to 3.30pm- Local history walk with Paul Schofield (tickets available from Gaul 50 organisers with reference Walk4 or Hull Fishing Heritage Centre).

New mural unveiling, MKM Stadium, 1.45pm to 2.15pm- The unveiling of a new mural from artist Andy Pea.

Hull City v Swansea City game, MKM Stadium, 2.40pm to 5pm- The Gaul Tragedy is to be commemorated at the match (a limited number of free tickets are available for Gaul families by contacting the Gaul 50 organisers with reference City1).

Competitive boxing, Edinburgh Street Community Centre, 7pm to 11pm- Vulcan Boxing Club hosting a night of boxing officiated by England Boxing (tickets cost £10 and are available on the door or in advance from Vulcan Boxing Club by phoning: 01482 229230).

Sunday, February 11:

Gaul memorial rugby game, West Hull Rugby Club, 11am to 1pm- West U14 v East U14 rugby league game.

Civic Service, Hull Minster, 2pm to 4pm- Marks the end of the series of memorial events with a service and civic parade from Hull’s Guildhall.

Thursday, February 15:

Hull FC v Hull KR derby, 8pm- The tragedy will be marked at the match (some tickets for families are available by contacting the Gaul 50 organisers with the reference Rugby1).

School art is on display at the following locations:

ASDA, Hessle Road

Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, Hessle Road

St John’s Church, St Georges Road

Hull Minster