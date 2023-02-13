He is by common consent one of the greatest composers of all time and a key exponent of the Great American Songbook.

George Gershwin is as respected now as he was in his hey day in the 1920s and 1930s.

And now what would have been his 125th birthday will be celebrated with a concert in Scarborough as Sam Jewison makes a triumphant return back to his home town.

Gershwin, who was born in September 1898 and died in 1937 after surgery for a brain tumour. He had lived and worked in Paris and had moved to Hollywood where he composed numerous film scores.

Songwriter George Gershwin (1898 - 1937) at a piano. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

His work has been adapted for use in film and television and many have become jazz standards.

His life will be celebrated on Saturday February 25 at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Mr Jewison, 28, said he was looking forward to playing in his home town.

He said: “It will be good to be back in my home town. I love the Great American Songbook and Gershwin’s is some of the best loved work there is. He moved so easily from one area to another.

“It will be great to come back and show the people of Scarborough what I have been doing.

“I remember playing the Spa and the Futurist and the YMCA but I have never played the Stephen Joseph Theatre at this venue. It is a great place to perform in the round and it has a really strong name so I can’t wait to perform there.

“Gershwin appeals to lots of people across the board from young to old and everyone in between. Even people who don’t know much about Gershwin know his songs when they hear them.

“There is such a rich variety and I find he is very popular.”

From popular song writing on Tin Pan Alley, to the penning of classic Broadway musicals and ground-breaking compositions for the concert hall, Gershwin’s creative genius knew no bounds.

This concert will feature his best-loved songs, including I Got Rhythm, ’S Wonderful and Love Is Here to Stay, as well as dazzling transcriptions of his Three Preludes and An American in Paris.

Singer and pianist Mr Jewison is said to be “a Renaissance Man in a Jazz World”, whose vocal prowess and pianistic virtuosity has seen him tour internationally. He headlined the 2020 ReGeneration Festival in Florence and the BBC Radio 3 Christmas Special in 2021.

He has performed at iconic London venues, including Camden’s famous Jazz Café, Westminster Abbey, and the Royal Opera House, where he made his sold-out recital debut with The Composer in Hollywood in March 2022. He launched his new touring show, The Great American Songbook, from the award-winning Nevill Holt Opera House in June 2022.

He will be joined on stage by Fraser Smith (tenor saxophone), Harry Sankey (guitar), Harry Evans (double bass) and Joe Dessauer (drum kit).