George Orwell's little-known links to terraced house in Barnsley where he researched one of his books

The author and influential writer took up lodgings with the Gray family at number 4 Agnes Terrace, off Day Street, while researching his book The Road to Wigan Pier in 1936.

The book, focussing on the bleak living conditions of the working classes in the industrial north of England, models the horrors of slum housing in parts of Barnsley.

Of his stay with the Grays though, he spoke of his time there with affection, and noted that, “the house is very clean and decent and my room the best I have had in lodgings up here.”

The Orwell Society's Chair, Quentin Kopp unveiling the plaque. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Quentin Kopp, chairman of the Orwell Society and the son of Orwell’s commander Georges Kopp in the Spanish Civil War, unveiled the plaque on Friday.

He said: "We are delighted that Orwell’s time and work in Barnsley and the surrounding areas are receiving this recognition.

"While Wigan has, because of the book’s title, received deserved attention, Barnsley and elsewhere in South Yorkshire have not received equally deserved recognition.”

The plaque was made possible with support from The Orwell Society, MP Dan Jarvis and the Barnsley Civic Trust. Retired English teacher and local history writer Edana Guest led the project to mark Orwell’s connection to Barnsley.

Mr Jarvis said: “George Orwell is undoubtedly one of the finest writers of the 20th century and immortalising his stay here in Barnsley is an excellent idea.