A former coaching inn which dates back to the 18th century is to be further altered after councillors granted planning permission.

The ‘New Inn’ building in High Street West, Redcar, which is currently empty, comprises seven flats and a single two storey cottage at the rear.

Now following a successful application by applicants Robert and Nicola Vasey, considered by Redcar and Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee, it is to be modified to turn it into a three storey home, along with a ground floor flat and a two storey maisonette above with the existing cottage being demolished.

The development includes raising the roof ridges of the two storey side wings to create three storey side wings together with part single storey and part two storey rear extensions with external terraces above.

New vehicle and pedestrian access along with parking is also to be created at the front of the property, which is in a conservation area and sited at the corner of High Street West, Majuba Road and Bridge Street.

The Georgian Group, a charity which is considered a national authority on Georgian architecture built between 1700 and 1837 in England and Wales, had objected to the proposals.

It claimed they could cause irreversible substantial harm, describing the property as a good example of a mid-eighteenth-century lodging house/hotel, built around 1760 in a “classical style”.

The group said it had considerable historical significance as a non-designated heritage asset, although it conceded it had undergone later alterations during the 20th century, including reduction of chimneys, roof replacement, replacement of windows with UPVC and external rendering.

It did suggest that the arrangement of the windows in the building, which does not have listed status, appeared to be original.

The group said the applicants should provide further information and details about the scheme and the existing building so as to make clear the impact of the proposed work, which did not respect the architectural and historic character of the area, and it should be revised to conserve the historic character of the building as a valuable heritage asset.

It further raised a concern that there could be the loss of a large quantity of historic fixtures and fittings such as doors, chimney pieces, staircases, and wall and floor finishes.

Councillors, who went along with a recommendation by planners to green light the plans, had considered revisions to a previous application in their decision, but the group said these still failed to address its concerns.

The council’s own conservation officer had also objected, stating that its adopted local plan required that there must be demonstrable benefits outweighing any potential harm to a historic significant building and it was “difficult to perceive how that argument could be successfully made”.

The conservation officer said the New Inn was representative of initial moves by Charles Turner of Kirkleatham to promote Coatham as a health resort for visitors and the proposed substantial alterations would fundamentally harm its appearance.

Referring to the latest application, the officer said: “The building should therefore be considered as a key element of the conservation area’s coastal façade, especially important in demonstrating the earlier origins of Coatham as the earlier seaward facing fisherman’s cottages have since been obscured by Victorian and early 20th century development.

“Whilst the proposal would have a lesser impact upon form and massing, the modern intrusive design of the northern elevation would act to effectively sever those historic associations and mean that the building is no longer readable as having historic origins.”

The officer also said: “The scheme would be instrumental in both damaging a potentially unique building, which is a key feature within the conservation area, whilst also introducing an entirely anomalous and alien aesthetic to a primary visual introduction to the historic settlement.”

However a report for councillors said the plans were acceptable and appeared to disagree with the conservation advice.

It said: “The comments and concerns from the conservation officer are noted, however…on balance the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area and would preserve the special character of the conservation area.”

The report said there were “notable benefits” in the re-use of the building and the improvements being made, while the level of harm was “less than substantial”.

As a whole, it would bring into use the building – which has a blue plaque on the side – in terms of properties suitable for families in the Redcar area to locate to.

Coatham ward councillor Neil Baldwin, who did not vote on the proposal, but gave his view to the committee, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the building had been “forgotten about” and the plans had been revised twice, reducing the height of the roof.

Coun Baldwin, who has had discussions with the applicants, said: “My representation to the committee was that the conservation area is already damaged. When you get an important building like this you have to respect what the conservation area is supposed to be like. The committee took the view that mistakes have been made in the past, but this would be a positive change in the right direction.”

