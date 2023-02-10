Georgian townhouse Number One Yorkshire in Bawtry - the first property in the county - is up for sale

The first house in Yorkshire is up for sale.

Number One Yorkshire in Bawtry, near Doncaster, is a Georgian townhouse on the old Great North Road dating back to the 1700s, and with a wealth of original features including a walled garden and coach house.

It was last sold for £600,000 in 2015, but is now listed with agents Fine and Country for £1.1million.

The six-bedroom Grade II-listed property on the historic border between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire was in the past occupied by doctors and lawyers who used it as both a home and as their surgery and offices. Features including frosted glass and bell pulls point to the existence of waiting rooms on the ground floor.

Number One Yorkshire in Bawtry, Doncaster

Until 2014, it had been owned for 12 years by two professors, Struther and Greta Arnott, who literally picked it out from an advert in the Financial Times and had never been to Bawtry before.

It is a three-storey house constructed in red brick with Flemish bond. It has been restored and modernised, with the cellars converted for wine storage.

The master suite has an en-suite shower room, dressing room, nursery and home gym. There is a drawing room, dining room and study.

The coach house provides garaging and storage, and the tack room has been turned into a garden store. There is a large split-level studio and gym room.

Outdoors, there is an enclosed terrace area and a dog compound with kennels.