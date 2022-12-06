A six-bedroom Georgian vicarage with a riverside location in a village near York is for sale.

The Old Vicarage in Newton-on-Ouse last changed hands in 1966, when its sole owners, the late Gordon and Ishbel Atkinson, purchased it from the Church. It was previously the parsonage for the nearby All Saints Church.

It has come onto the market following the recent death of Mr Atkinson, who was well-known in York as a barrister and judge on the north-eastern circuit. He was also a keen sailor who served in the Royal Navy in the 1940s and 50s, and he and his wife fostered children at The Old Vicarage and regularly held garden parties in its grounds.

The house requires updating but has three reception rooms, a garden room, kitchen breakfast room, six bedrooms, two bathrooms and is set within two acres of grounds with gardens that back onto the River Ouse.

The Old Vicarage

The front garden is walled and the back garden is stepped in a series of ‘rooms’ down to the riverbank. There are also a number of traditional Georgian outbuildings.

Despite its age, the property is not listed. It is for sale for £950,000 with agents Blenkin & Co.

The Old Vicarage