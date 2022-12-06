News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Georgian vicarage that was home to well-known Yorkshire judge and Royal Navy officer for sale for the first time since 1966

A six-bedroom Georgian vicarage with a riverside location in a village near York is for sale.

By Grace Newton
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 5:11pm

The Old Vicarage in Newton-on-Ouse last changed hands in 1966, when its sole owners, the late Gordon and Ishbel Atkinson, purchased it from the Church. It was previously the parsonage for the nearby All Saints Church.

It has come onto the market following the recent death of Mr Atkinson, who was well-known in York as a barrister and judge on the north-eastern circuit. He was also a keen sailor who served in the Royal Navy in the 1940s and 50s, and he and his wife fostered children at The Old Vicarage and regularly held garden parties in its grounds.

Hide Ad

The house requires updating but has three reception rooms, a garden room, kitchen breakfast room, six bedrooms, two bathrooms and is set within two acres of grounds with gardens that back onto the River Ouse.

Most Popular
The Old Vicarage
Hide Ad

The front garden is walled and the back garden is stepped in a series of ‘rooms’ down to the riverbank. There are also a number of traditional Georgian outbuildings.

Despite its age, the property is not listed. It is for sale for £950,000 with agents Blenkin & Co.

Hide Ad
The Old Vicarage
The Old Vicarage
GeorgianYorkshireRoyal NavyYork