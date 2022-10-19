'Ghost' platform at Castleford Station to be reinstated for passenger use for the first time since 1970

Platform 2 closed in 1970, when services on the Wakefield to York line ended and Castleford became a terminus rather than a through station. Today, trains on the Pontefract and Hallam lines, which serve Leeds, Wakefield, Barnsley and Sheffield, all approach the station from the west, use Platform 1 and reverse.

The reinstatement of Platform 2, which is being fully rebuilt, will boost capacity and improve reliability, and a new accessible footbridge will also be provided. Trains are often delayed by bottlenecks at the single platform.

Work began this month on the final phase of the upgrade and the new platform is expected to open in 2023.

The 'ghost' platform can be seen on the right before rebuilding work began

The new footbridge will be lifted into place over two weekends in October, with work to complete the track improvements and signalling upgrade taking place over three days between Friday 28 to Sunday 30 October, during which time services will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

A new crossover has already been installed at Cutsyke to the west of the station to allow trains to use either platform, together with a new signalling system in the area, enabling more trains to run.

This work is being delivered as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will enable the use of the Castleford line to divert trains and keep passengers moving during work on the main line between York and Leeds.

The project’s senior sponsor Phil Bates said:“The opening of the second platform and the re-signalling of the route between Castleford and Milford and is a huge moment for the town of Castleford and the surrounding areas. Furthermore, the re-opened platform will be fully accessible following the installation of a footbridge with lifts on both sides.

“It also means we’ll be able to keep passengers moving on trains by diverting them via Castleford while we deliver major Transpennine Route Upgrade improvements on the main line.”