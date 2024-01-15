A former boarding school on the edge of the North York Moors could become a retirement living resort after a developer submitted plans for its conversion.

Gilling Castle was the junior wing of Ampleforth College until 2018, when St Martin’s School was absorbed into the main campus nearby.

The 16th-century country house was previously the seat of the Lords Fairfax, and was bought by the monks of Ampleforth Abbey in 1929.

The Abbey trustees tried to sell it twice following the school’s closure, but after a lack of interest when it was first offered, they instead applied for permission to turn the site into a holiday camp with sports facilities and guest accommodation. The scheme was later abandoned following a dispute with Ryedale Council and the property returned to the market.

This time the Grade I-listed house and 100 acres of grounds were purchased by Bradford-based property developers Stonehouse Projects. They acquired a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, sports pitches, gardens, woodland, and a separate complex of stables and staff cottages.

Earlier this month their partners Timeless Collection Holdings Ltd applied to North Yorkshire Council for consent to convert the house, clock tower and stable block into 21 apartments for over-55s and build 14 new cottages in the grounds, which would also have leisure facilities such as a bar, lounges, cinema, spa, gym, swimming pool, arts and crafts room and a ‘wellbeing centre’. The Long Gallery would be repurposed as a dining room.

The sports hall, in a former quarry, would be redeveloped and the floodlit pitches, tennis courts and playground removed. The derelict glasshouses are to be renovated and brought back into use for food production. Various internal alterations to remove modern fittings from the school era would also be required. The cricket pavilion and parts of the formal gardens would be restored.

The building’s heritage includes wooden panelling and furniture carved by Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson in the 1930s, after the original castle fittings had been stripped out and sold to American newspaper publishing baron William Randolph Hearst.

A statement from the developers read: “The proposals seek to convert the Castle to residential accommodation, bringing the heritage asset back into active use, sustaining its long-term future with a viable residential development. Gilling Castle has been vacant for a number of years and is in poor condition due to years of neglect during its previous use as a school. The proposals present a unique opportunity to restore the Castle and its ground to its former glory, including reinstating many original and historic features which have been lost or degraded over time.

"The applicant’s business model is unique in that the asset will remain in their ownership, with residents renting dwellings. The rental model includes a service charge which provides a fund for ongoing maintenance of the Castle and its grounds.”

It is intended that the public will have increased access to both the historic parkland and the new facilities. Residents will enjoy silver service dining, a chauffeur, concierge and security services.