Golden Ball, Pontefract: 200-year-old Yorkshire pub could be converted to cafe and flats

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a 200-year-old pub in Yorkshire.
By James Carney
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:40 BST

The former Golden Ball on Horsefair, in Pontefract, could be converted into four flats and a cafe under plans submitted to Wakefield Council. In a heritage statement on behalf of the building owner who has applied to make the change it is stated the frontage would be repaired if plans were approved.

The statement says: “It is hoped that the application is looked at favourably so that this building can be repaired and not be left to go derelict.”

Last year concerns were raised about antisocial behaviour in a neighbouring office block that had fallen into disrepair.

The Golden Ball. Picture by GoogleThe Golden Ball. Picture by Google
The four-storey Enterprise House, which was once occupied by the Department for Work and Pensions, has had most of its windows smashed, the interior has been trashed and piles of rubbish have been dumped in the car park by fly tippers.

Meanwhile two other town centre buildings could be converted into pubs under proposals. Planning permission has been sought to convert the former bank on Ropergate, which closed earlier this year, into a pub. If approved the plan would mean the second former bank on the same street had been given permission to be converted into a drinking establishment this year.

In May the green light was given by to convert the former HSBC bank in the town centre into a bar and holiday flats. The developer said they hoped to make the town more “vibrant” with the proposed redevelopment.

A business owner said they were concerned about alcohol-linked antisocial behaviour as a result of the plans.

