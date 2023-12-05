The Grade II-listed St Peter’s House in Bradford is to close at the end of this month for a two-year renovation project.

The arts organisation Kala Sangam has occupied the city’s former General Post Office since 2008, and when it re-opens in 2025 it will be renamed Bradford Arts Centre.

The building, built in Northern Renaissance style in 1886, will close to the public on December 22. During the refurbishment, a new theatre, five new studio spaces and improved access will be created alongside rooms available for commercial hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The completion date is mid-2025, during Bradford’s City of Culture year when the building will become a focal point. The Kala Sangam staff will move to other offices nearby for the duration of the work.

St Peter's House is the former General Post Office for Bradford

St Peter’s House is a gateway building to the architecturally significant Little Germany district, and the charity has already undertaken numerous upgrades. In 2000, a glass extension was built to link it to the Cathedral gardens, and there is now a rooftop cafe. The Ganges Hall performance venue opened in 2011.