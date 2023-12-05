All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Grade II-listed General Post Office building in Bradford to close for two-year renovation project before re-opening as arts centre

The Grade II-listed St Peter’s House in Bradford is to close at the end of this month for a two-year renovation project.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT

The arts organisation Kala Sangam has occupied the city’s former General Post Office since 2008, and when it re-opens in 2025 it will be renamed Bradford Arts Centre.

The building, built in Northern Renaissance style in 1886, will close to the public on December 22. During the refurbishment, a new theatre, five new studio spaces and improved access will be created alongside rooms available for commercial hire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The completion date is mid-2025, during Bradford’s City of Culture year when the building will become a focal point. The Kala Sangam staff will move to other offices nearby for the duration of the work.

St Peter's House is the former General Post Office for BradfordSt Peter's House is the former General Post Office for Bradford
St Peter's House is the former General Post Office for Bradford

St Peter’s House is a gateway building to the architecturally significant Little Germany district, and the charity has already undertaken numerous upgrades. In 2000, a glass extension was built to link it to the Cathedral gardens, and there is now a rooftop cafe. The Ganges Hall performance venue opened in 2011.

It fronts onto Forster Square, and was one of the only survivors of a major redevelopment and clearance of the site in the 1960s, around the time the Post Office vacated the building. It has a more troubled past, as before the sale to Kala Sangam, it was the home of a failed museum called Life Force. Bradford Cathedral’s ownership of the site was defaulted after the museum, which was opened as a Millennium project, closed.

Related topics:Grade IIBradford