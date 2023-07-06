Four and a half million pounds have been secured to revamp the historic Dewsbury Arcade, with renovations to begin this autumn.

Built in 1899, the Grade II listed building has been a focal feature of the town since the Victorian era. In recent years, the Arcade has been on the decline due to “falling town centre footfall, poor management and lack of investment by absentee owners,” according to its website.

As a result, the building has stood empty for the past seven years. It was purchased by Kirklees Council in May 2020 with the intention of regeneration and as an integral part of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recently announced that the council and Dewsbury Town Deal Board have been successful in a bid for almost £4.5m from the National Lottery Heritage fund. This will allow the council and its partners to realise their vision and breathe new life into the vacant building.

The Arcade in Dewsbury

To manage and lease the arcade, a community business called the Arcade Group has been formed. The group is working with the council to fill the reopened building with a range of independent local traders, along with a quality food and drink offering.

Another key part of the development is the restoration work, which the council says will future-proof the building’s beautiful historic architecture while the redevelopment brings it back to life.

Before the £4.5m was secured for the project, an initial £106,657 of lottery funding was awarded in 2022. This has paid for the work so far on community engagement, future planning and further grant applications for the main fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not all of Dewsbury’s regeneration projects have been going as swimmingly, with Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reporting in March that plans for the market and the town park were being ‘re-evaluated’ due to soaring costs. These schemes are also part of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

The Arcade has been empty for seven years

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The purchase of the arcade back in 2020 was one of our first major steps in our Dewsbury Blueprint plans, so it’s fantastic to get news that we can make a start on our ambitious renovations.

“The arcade has always been an impressive building and a real focal point for people visiting the town centre, so to see it returned to its former glory will be fantastic. I can’t wait to see it become a vibrant thoroughfare once again, helping to reinvigorate Dewsbury’s retail offering alongside our other blueprint plans – as well as hopefully offering new opportunities to local entrepreneurs.”

Councillor Eric Firth, Cabinet Member for Transport and Ward Councillor for Dewsbury East, said: “The Dewsbury Arcade is one of our more iconic buildings in Dewsbury town centre. Thanks to this funding, it’s time to bring it out of retirement and open it up to the public once more – I think I speak for everyone when I say we can’t wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know local people are excited to once again have a bustling retail offering in Dewsbury, and this is one of several projects which should capitalise on our incredible independent traders to drive more value back into the local economy.”

Dewsbury Arcade in its heyday.

Helen Featherstone, Director for the North of England at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support Kirklees Council with this project, which will restore the Dewsbury Arcade to its former glory. It’s fantastic to think that our investment – made possible thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players – will give this amazing heritage building a new lease of life, create new opportunities for local independent businesses and play a significant role in boosting the local economy, while contributing towards the regeneration and wider townscape of Dewsbury.”

Keith Ramsay, Chair of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, says: “The board are thrilled at this success. Many teams and partners will be involved in the delivery of this project, and we look forward to further successes as we see the arcade restored.”

Natalie Liddle, representative of the Arcade Group, says: “The award is fantastic news. We can now get back to all the tenants that have already expressed an interest in the arcade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the autumn, we will be launching a community share issue to raise £150,000 to finance the business.