Grade II-listed Victorian railway building at Hebden Bridge Station to be converted into a house

Northern has won listed building consent to bring an unused station building back in use as a home.

Northern Rail plans to turn vacant space at Hebden Bridge Station back into housing again.

Calderdale Council planners believe any harm done to the Grade II-listed building will be “minimal” and has given the necessary approval.

The application says proposed works retain the existing ground and first floor layouts, with space to be let as a single tenancy.

A supporting statement with the application says proposals form part of a wider scheme being undertaken to re-purpose existing redundant accommodation within station buildings, bringing them back into use.

“A number of these stations have been vacant for a number of years and the project aims to improve the fabric and aesthetic in addition to opening up revenue opportunities.