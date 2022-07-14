Grade II-listed Victorian railway station house on the Doncaster to Lincoln line for sale

Grade II-listed Beckingham Station House, in a village between Doncaster and Gainsborough, requires a full renovation but has been described as a 'dream property' for railway enthusiasts.

Though the station closed to passengers in 1959, the line remains open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was built in 1875 and listed at Grade II in 1984. The protection includes the ticket office, toilet block and boundary wall.

Beckingham Station House is now derelict

Although the house has been in private ownership for some years, it does not appear to have been recently inhabited.

The guide price for the auction next month with with Brown & Co/JH Walter is from £180-200,000.

Many original features have been preserved, including the waiting room and the stationmaster's office, and there are old railway posters still visible.

The kitchen appears to have been untouched since closure in the 1950s

The property was built for the incumbent stationmaster eight years after the station itself was opened by the Great Northern Railway.

Long-serving Edmund Gooter lived there for 16 years before his death in 1891, aged 64.

The ground floor, which accommodated the waiting room, ticket office and store, now has a sitting room, kitchen, back kitchen, pantry and porch.

The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

A derelict kitchen area

There is a garden and timber garage store in the grounds.

The auction is on August 10.

The old waiting room and ticket office have been preserved