A Victorian theatre that has been derelict and empty since 1995 could finally re-open once urgent repair work is completed.

The future of the Grand in Doncaster, which was built in 1899, has been uncertain for almost 30 years, as the building is in poor condition despite its Grade II listing.

It has not been used as a theatre since the 1960s, after which it was transformed into a bingo hall, but in its heyday could hold 1,600 people and hosted big-name acts. Its distinctive ornate frontage has been obscured by modern development around it, including Doncaster Interchange and the Frenchgate Centre.

Doncaster Council has now announced the results of a feasibility study which deemed that the Grand could re-open within ‘a few years’ following restoration work, but could be used for ‘small-scale’ events such as business networking before it is capable of hosting large shows once again.

Doncaster Grand Theatre is now in poor condition

The group consulted includes the long-running Friends of Doncaster Grand and representatives from the Frenchgate Centre, who own the building.

The report, now made public, concluded that a ‘phased approach’ would be necessary and that urgent funding and repairs were needed first. The theatre would have to add to the overall vitality of the city centre and complement existing venues, including Cast theatre, which only opened in 2013.

Music and comedy gigs and business events could take place without the full investment and overhaul of the building being completed, but work to the parapet, valley gutters, interiors and downpipes is imperative to avoid further decay.

The council has pledged to begin the work in the ‘near future’ and to create an organisation to manage the project. The initial capacity would be limited to around 500 due to developments around the building and limited fire escape routes.

The venue has been disused since 1995

Coun Nigel Ball said: “This is still relatively early days in this new journey for the Grand Theatre, but I am delighted that this study, which has involved lots of work and resulted in a very large and comprehensive report, has found that there is an opportunity for the Grand Theatre to be brought back to life, albeit in a safe and phased manner.

“The Grand Theatre is not a council building and the funding needed for the full restoration of this theatre is vast and given the above will need external support to help with this. I am confident however, and hopeful, that work can be progressed with the owners Frenchgate, to bring some of the building at least back into some form of use, in the near future.”

Friends chair Ken Waight added: “After so many years of inactivity, this report and its findings is very welcome, particularly that the Grand can be brought back into some use, relatively soon, leading eventually to full re-opening. We accept that there is a lot of work needed and substantial funding to be found, but hopefully a proper plan for modern use of the theatre will now be established and that can only be good for all in our city.”