Great Abbeys of Yorkshire: How 'crowning glory' Fountains Abbey was almost never built

In his definitive book on Yorkshire’s ruined abbeys the 19th century historian W. C. Leroy described Fountains as “the crown and the glory” of English monastic houses. However, but for a dispute amongst Benedictine monks at St Mary’s Abbey in York it might never have been built.

What became one of our largest Cistercian monasteries was founded in 1132 by 13 monks, expelled for revolting against lax discipline and demanding a stricter observance of the rules of their founder, the most blessed Benedict. They asked the then Archbishop of York, Thurston, for help in establishing a new community, and he pointed them in the direction of land beside the River Skell to the west of Ripon. Six springs which watered the valley inspired the name of Fountains Abbey.

They turned their backs on the Benedictine order - the Black Monks, so-called because of the colour of their cowls - and instead joined the fast-growing Cistercian movement who wore white cowls. Initially centred round a small timber church, the monks endured hard times and at one point survived on a diet of boiled leaves and salt. But within a decade the abbey began to attract gifts of money and expanded with new stone buildings, including an infirmary. The recruitment of many novices and lay brothers followed. Wool from large flocks of sheep in the Yorkshire Dales helped fill the coffers, although the Black Death of 1348-1349 and mismanagement of wool sales are said to have been almost ruinous.

However, by the time the abbey was seized by the Crown in 1540 Fountains was said to be the richest Cistercian monastery in England with an annual taxable income of £1,115, ownership of 60,000 acres of land, and assets which included nearly 2000 head of cattle and over 1100 sheep.

