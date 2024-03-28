Great British Railway Journeys: Michael Portillo visits Wensleydale Railway in Yorkshire for 15th series
In the April 5 episode of the BBC documentary programme, the former politician and railway enthusiast heads to the Yorkshire Dales to enjoy a trip on the volunteer-run, preserved heritage line.
Portillo visited in June 2023 and rode a train from Leeming Bar to Leyburn, meeting costumed volunteers who offer living history tours of the stations on the route.
Scruton Station has been restored as an Edwardian country station and Leeming Bar recreates the Victorian period.
Wensleydale Railway community engagement officer Connor Lagus said: “We were delighted to welcome Michael Portillo and his team to our railway in June last year for a day of filming the Great British Railway Journeys series. Myself and volunteers from our Living History Interpreters team had a lovely time chatting to Michael about our heritage programme and the fantastic work that we do to bring local history to life.
In the same summer the railway’s Pacer trains were used for the filming of ITV crime drama Vera, which is set in Northumberland.
