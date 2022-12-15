Plans to tranform a Rotherham landmark into an events venue have been scrapped, after an agreement could not be reached with Rotherham United Football Club – the property’s leaseholders.

The Grade II-listed Guest and Chrimes building closed in 1999, and plans were brought forward last year to transform the historic site into an entertainment venue, using £4.5m funding from the government’s Towns Deal fund.

However, Rotherham Council says “an agreement could not be reached with the leaseholders of the building, Rotherham United Football Club,” but they remain open to any further plans to develop the site.

Simon Moss, RMBC assistant director for planning, regeneration and transport said: “Rotherham Council secured £4.5 million through the Towns Fund Deal targeted to develop the former Guest & Chrimes building into an entertainment venue, primarily hosting live music events.

The Guest and Chrimes building in Rotherham, with Rotherham United's New York Stadium just in the distance

“However, an agreement could not be reached with the leaseholders of the building, Rotherham United Football Club, on terms that would allow the development to take place. We remain open to further dialogue with the football club on any plans they may have to find a suitable alternative opportunity for the landmark building.

“We will be in a position to confirm the wider programme of works progressing through the Towns Fund in due course once all the relevant negotiations have taken place.”

