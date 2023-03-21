News you can trust since 1754
My Account
Halifax gibbet: Plan to build apartments near to Yorkshire town's famous guillotine-style punishment site

Plans to convert part of a building close to the site of Halifax’s famous gibbet into apartments have been submitted.

By John Greenwood
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A 15 foot high non-working replica of the gibbet has been constructed on the site of the guillotine-style punishment, at the end of Bedford Street North at its junction with Gibbet Street.

The original was in use for around 400 years until the mid 1600s.

Mohammed Noukhez has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to partially change the use of Halifax Events Hall at nearby Bedford Street, Halifax, into nine apartments, with associated off-street parking.

The gibbet replica is close to Bedford Street, at Bedford Street North, Halifax. Picture: Google
The full application, numbered 23/00025/FUL, can be seen on the council’s Planning Portal.

According to a supporting design and access statement submitted with the application the conversion will produce six two-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment.

In heritage terms, the building does not fall within any conservation area but the remains of Halifax’s famous gibbet are close by, it says.

However, there will be no impact on this as the existing building will remain the same size as currently stands and will have minimal eternal development, according to the supporting statement.

A retail unit will remain as it is on the ground floor, with the first floor, accessed from two separate communal hallways, containing four two-bed apartments and one-bed studio apartment.

The second floor, also accessed from two separate communal hallways, will feature the remaining two two-bed apartments and one-bed apartments, if the plans are allowed.

Eleven parking spaces will be shared between the residential and retail portions of the building, says the statement.

