Harewood House has announced its much-loved bird garden will close.

The attraction celebrated its 50th anniversary just two years ago but it will close soon over concerns it has become ‘out of date’. The entire collection of exotic species, which include penguins and flamingoes, will now be rehomed and the area where the aviaries are will become a woodland walk. The adjacent Farm Experience will remain with some animals.

A statement from the Harewood House Trust said: “Harewood’s Bird Garden is now over 50 years old and, as visitors have pointed out to us consistently over the past few years, the birds’ environment is not on a par with more up-to-date zoos. At Harewood’s last zoo inspection, the team were praised for their excellent care and the health of the birds, but sadly they identified many problems with the site’s physical infrastructure that the charity cannot sustain.

“Over the last six months we have been researching options for the charity going forwards, however, with a need for a £4 million investment to just the Bird Garden alone, the Trust has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close this part of the Harewood experience. The Trust simply cannot make the Bird Garden the place that we, and you, all want it to be."

The exact date of the closure will be published later in the year, once homes have been found for the animals.

1. Australian black swan This Australian black swan recieves a little delicate dentistry from Brian Hood, one of the assistants at Harewood House Bird Garden, near Leeds, after getting himself tangled almost hook, line and sinker by a fishiing line in 1972

2. Umbrella cockatoo Bird keeper Aby Crake with an umbrella cockatoo at the bird garden at Harewood House near Leeds which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

3. Una Stubbs Una Stubbs gets close to a North American Tukrkey held by keeper Peter Stubbs at Harewood House

4. Macaws Bird keeper Peter Stubbs feeds the blue and gold macaws at the bird garden at Harewood House near Leeds