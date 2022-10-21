The stately home, on the fringes of Leeds, was built from 1759 for the Lascelles family and under designs from renowned architects John Carr and Robert Adam.

Now the estate's North Park Walk, taking in views of the historic home and spacious grounds, is to be transformed into a festive shop to host craftsmen and food stalls.

The Artisan Winter Market, curated by Little Bird Made, will see over 100 makers, bakers, creatives and artists as well as baristas and more.

The Little Bird Winter Artisan Market is to be held at Harewood House from November 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

With entry free to members - and £5 for guests - visitors will also be able to access the estate's bird garden, adventure playground, woodland wonderland and 150 acres of ground.

Edward Appleyard is Harewood's director of engagement.

He said: "We know that our visitors and members want an atmospheric shopping experience where they can support independent businesses, and that's exactly what the Little Bird Made team are bringing with all these fantastic artisan makers.

"While the House will be closed as we prepare for our Christmas exhibition, visitors will still be able to stroll our beautiful gardens and grounds so it will be a brilliant family day out."Little Bird Made host artisan markets in towns such as Ripon, Wetherby, and Harrogate, bringing together makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Bird Winter Artisan Market is to be held at Harewood House from November 3