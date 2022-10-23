News you can trust since 1754
Harlow Carr Festival of Flavours: Stunning photos of autumn colour at RHS garden in Yorkshire

The Festival of Flavours took place at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate yesterday.

By Grace Newton
44 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Oct 2022, 9:02am

The event celebrates seasonal produce and the garden’s colour was also on show.

All images by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

1. RHS Garden Harlow Carr Festival of Flavours. Visitors enjoying the stunning autumn colours. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. RHS Garden Harlow Carr Festival of Flavours. Autumn colours. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. RHS Garden Harlow Carr Festival of Flavours. Kitchen Garden produce display. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. RHS Garden Harlow Carr Festival of Flavours. Autumn colours. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

