Harry Gration History Prize: Yorkshire Society name new essay competition after late vice-president

The Harry Gration History Prize will be open to everyone and reflects the BBC Look North broadcasting legend's love of local stories and Yorkshire's past.

Gration, who lived in York, died in June aged 71. He was a history teacher before beginning his career in journalism and served as vice-president of The Yorkshire Society.

The annual prize used to be open only to academics, and was awarded from 1987 until 2019. It went into hiatus during the pandemic.

Entrants in the children's (under 18) and adult categories must conduct their own research and produce an original essay about a historical topic related to Yorkshire.

Society chief executive Philip Bell said: “Harry was Bradford born and passionate about all things Yorkshire. He was also a history teacher before moving into journalism; he loved a great story and he loved history, so we thought what better way to honour his memory than by naming our History Prize after him.”

Shortlisted entries will be judged by an expert panel of judges comprising academics, historians and authors, with the two category winners invited to a prestigious presentation ceremony at the Yorkshire Heritage Summit, also organised by The Yorkshire Society and held each year in May.

Each winner will receive a winner’s certificate, the honour of having their essay published and the opportunity to read it to delegates at the summit, and a cash prize of £250.