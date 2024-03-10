Hatfield Miners' Strike Parade: Stunning pictures show support for miners 40 years after strike

These pictures show the strength of support which still remains for miners 40 years on from them iconic strike.
Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT

To mark the 40th Anniversary of the miners' strike the community of Hatfield, Stainforth along with ex-miners and their families united for the Hatfield Miners Strike Parade.

Starting from The Broadway Hotel, Broadway, Dunscroft, and heading along Station Road, East Lane and Waggons Way, the parade was led by the Doncaster & District, & East Yorkshire Pipe Band plus the Armthorpe Elmfield Brass Band.

It later arrived at the Hatfield Colliery headgear where Hatfield Colliery Band performed before returning along the historic Emerson Avenue where miners and police clashed, before finishing at the Hatfield Pit Club.

Former miners' leader Arthur Scargill, 86, who walked infront of the Hatfield Colliery Banner along Emerson Avenue, delivered a speech at the Hatfield Pit Club as part of the commemorations.

Take a look through our gallery of images from the day below.

Former miners' leader Arthur Scargill, 86, who walked infront of the Hatfield Colliery Banner along Emerson Avenue before delivering a speech at the Hatfield Pit Club.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

Former miners' leader Arthur Scargill, 86, who walked infront of the Hatfield Colliery Banner along Emerson Avenue before delivering a speech at the Hatfield Pit Club.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers - with their Hatfield Main Branch banner at Hatfield Colliery.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers - with their Hatfield Main Branch banner at Hatfield Colliery.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

Ex-miners and their families united for the Hatfield Miners Strike ParadePicture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

Ex-miners and their families united for the Hatfield Miners Strike ParadePicture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

The parade was led by the Doncaster & District, & East Yorkshire Pipe Band plus the Armthorpe Elmfield Brass Band. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

The parade was led by the Doncaster & District, & East Yorkshire Pipe Band plus the Armthorpe Elmfield Brass Band. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 9th March 2024.

