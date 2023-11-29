The Haworth 1940s Weekend has been taken over by new organisers after controversy over its planning and safeguarding this year.

The event’s future was uncertain after long-term organisers Chris Slaven and Andrea Leathley stepped down following this May’s festival, after which residents of the village had complained of problems with overcrowding, drunken behaviour and a lack of traffic management.

The weekend, which had been run by volunteer enthusiasts since the 1990s, had grown to attract around 40,000 visitors and this year overspilled into Main Street, leading to issues with stalls blocking access to properties and shops. Others complained that the focus had become too ‘alcohol-orientated’ and less centred around military and living history displays.

A public crisis meeting was even held in the village in September over fears the 1940s Weekend had become ‘dangerous’ for elderly people.

Carl Holmes, Andy Gallacher and Sarah Linley have a chat by a WWII African desert RAF Jeep at the 1940s Weekend in Haworth

Bradford Council met with West Yorkshire Police and the organisers after the event, and were told that the issues had arisen because the festival could not use Central Park or a farmer's field normally hired for parking. Police described the traffic situation as ‘chaotic’ and council highways offers said the management needed to be improved. A number of recommendations were made, including reviewing the number of temporary alcohol licences and the removal of vendors from Main Street.

The weekend has now been taken over by marketing consultant Matthew Wignall and his partner Jamila Juma-Ware, who have experience of professional events management. They also own a gin bar in Leeds.

Mr Wignall said: “The event has become a cherished tradition, attracting visitors from far and wide, and contributing to the local economy. We are collaborating closely with local authorities to guarantee that best practices are upheld. The beloved Haworth 1940s Weekend faced significant challenges due to economic pressures and organisational struggles.

"The previous team, who had been running the event as enthusiasts, found it increasingly difficult to manage the growing event and rising costs. Working closely with Bradford Council and Haworth Parish Council, the 2024 team are implementing strategic plans to create a healthy and successful event that showcases the best of Bronte Country.

The new committee are currently recruiting volunteers and are exploring options such as a park and ride.

Mr Wignall added: “We have spoken to so many people who have incredibly fond memories of Haworth 1940s Weekend, making it clear we cannot lose almost 28 years of hard work and the joy that it has brought. Cancelling the event is not an option; socially and economically, it’s now a strong part of the fabric of Haworth.”

Miss Juma-Ware said: “Pre-Christmas, please understand that we are working closely with Bradford Council and local authorities to take all previous feedback onboard to deliver a safe and enjoyable event that has become a staple event for the community.