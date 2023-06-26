All Sections
A £130,000 scheme to refurbish and re-open a historic Yorkshire village’s public toilets has been completed.
By Chris Young
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

Work to modernise the West Lane toilets, in Haworth, have been funded through the Keighley Towns Fund. A modern toilet block was built in Haworth Park in the early 2000s but the West Lane conveniences, near the Bronte Parsonage Museum, required investment to bring them up-to-date. This year alone more than 7,000 people used both sets of public toilets in Haworth.

Bradford Council decided to close the toilets in 2018, and Haworth, Cross Roads and Stanbury Parish Council took over the conveniences. However, the parish council had said investment was needed in the toilets for them to be brought up to standards.

The Keighley Towns Fund was a £33m pot of cash awarded to Keighley for a variety of regeneration works across the constituency.

The toilet block in HaworthThe toilet block in Haworth
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to secure this funding for the public toilets in Haworth through the hard work of the Towns Fund Board and Haworth, Crossroads and Stanbury Parish Council, who have delivered an excellent scheme that I am sure will be appreciated by residents and visitors to Haworth for many years to come.”

Keighley Towns Fund chairman Ian Hayfield added: “The improvements mean the toilets are now more hygienic through fitting touch-less flushing toilets and taps.”

Haworth attracts more than 320,000 tourists every year due to its links with the Bronte sisters, as well it’s charming historic streets and shops.

