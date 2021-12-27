Haworth the perfect Yorkshire village for a post-Christmas wander - Picture Post

It is one of Yorkshire’s most quintessentially quaint villages and is seen here at its most festive.

Haworth Main Street impresses all those who wander along its setts to stop by its many shops and cafes.

But the twinkle of Christmas lights lends it even more character than usual.

Picture: Simon Hulme.

It is an ideal location to blow the cobwebs away after a lazy Christmas Day watching the television.

Those who do venture out will find a village steeped in history, with many references to the literary Brontë family.

The Brontës moved to the village from Thornton in 1820 when the Reverend Patrick Brontë, father of the later more famous children – all of whom he outlived – was appointed Curate of Haworth.

They lived at Haworth Parsonage – now the museum – near to Main Street from 1820 to 1861.

Charlotte’s novel Jane Eyre (1847), Emily’s Wuthering Heights (1847), and Anne’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (1848) were written while at the Parsonage.

Elsewhere, earlier this month, plans to install a blue plaque next to Haworth’s stocks marking them as an item of historical interest were approved.

Dating back to at least the 1850s, the stocks are located on Main Street outside St Michaels and All Angel’s Church.

In the autumn, Haworth Parish Councillor David Mahon had submitted a planning application to Bradford Council to fix a blue plaque on the wall behind the archaic punishment device. It would inform visitors to the village that although the earliest record of punishment stocks is 1853, they are thought to date from much earlier.

They were originally located by the Black Bull pub – one frequented by sibling Branwell Brontë – and were used to “punish people for wrongdoings”, but were relocated to the current site in 1909.