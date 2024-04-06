The Headingley Bear Pit, owned by Leeds Civic Trust, is undergoing restoration works.

The pit was built in 1840 and real bears were exhibited in the circular pit – with viewing platforms on the surrounding turrets.

The site is now set to be transformed.

Headingley Bear Pit

The works started last month and during excavations, the Trust said a plaque has been uncovered in the tunnel.

The plaque reads:" The Bear Pits.

“Built in 1840 as part of the Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gadens, bears were exhibited in the circular pit and viewed from the turrets.

The plaque discovered by restoration teamsCC LEEDS CIVIC TRUST

“Acquired and restored in 1966 by Leeds Civic Trust"