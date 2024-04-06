Headingley Bear Pit: Excitement as restoration team discover plaque from over 50 years ago
The team restoring the ‘Headingley Bear Pit’ in Leeds have shared their excitement at discovering a plaque from over 50 years ago on the grounds.
The Headingley Bear Pit, owned by Leeds Civic Trust, is undergoing restoration works.
The pit was built in 1840 and real bears were exhibited in the circular pit – with viewing platforms on the surrounding turrets.
The site is now set to be transformed.
The works started last month and during excavations, the Trust said a plaque has been uncovered in the tunnel.
The plaque reads:" The Bear Pits.
“Built in 1840 as part of the Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gadens, bears were exhibited in the circular pit and viewed from the turrets.
“Acquired and restored in 1966 by Leeds Civic Trust"
Leeds Civic Trust bought the Bear Pit in 1966 and it has been a longstanding ambition of the Trust to restore the “important relic of Victorian Leeds”.
