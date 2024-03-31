It looks like an attempt at creating a miniature version of a fortress with crenellated turrets and Norman arches.

In fact, it is a surviving relic of the Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens, which opened in 1838.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headingley was chosen as the location because it was a leafy residential area well away from the pollution of factories and mills elsewhere in Leeds.

Headingley Bear Pit

Unfortunately for the entrepreneurs behind the scheme it was a commercial disaster, not least because of a muddle its shareholders got themselves into over the question of Sunday opening.

After the very suggestion was denounced from the pulpits of several Leeds places of worship, some of the Zoo’s wealthy backers threatened to withdraw their investments.

Others argued that Sunday opening was necessary because the Sabbath was the only day on which workers could visit, and threatened to pull their money out if Sunday opening didn’t go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end a compromise was reached. The Zoo would open on the sabbath so long as the hours did not clash with church services.

Furthermore, the tickets had to be purchased at least one day before to ensure there was no Sunday trading.

In 1848, after ten years of trading under these conditions the business went bust and the land was sold.

The last remaining part of the development, the Bear Pit, was restored in the 1960s by Leeds Civic Trust.