The heritage body announced that overall visitor numbers for 2023 were the highest since records began, and up 54 per cent in 10 years.

At Helmsley Castle in North Yorkshire, 10 per cent more people passed through the gates, and there was an uplift in interest in Roman sites such as the ruined town of Aldborough, also in North Yorkshire, which had its most visitors since 2005.

2023 was also a record year for Clifford’s Tower in York, the last remaining section of the city’s castle – after a major renovation and conservation project to improve access, it re-opened in 2022 with new internal walkways and a roof deck, and has become popular among those seeking panoramic views of York as well as history enthusiasts.

Helmsley Castle

Helmsley Castle is 900 years old, and since the 17th century has been associated with the Duncombe family, Lords Feversham, who abandoned the fortress once their country house, Duncombe Park, was built nearby. The ruins have medieval and Tudor history, and the site was besieged during the Civil War. Its kitchen gardens are also open as a separate attraction.