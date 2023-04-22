All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
9 minutes ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
46 minutes ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
1 hour ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
2 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
2 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62

Henderson's Relish: Historic Sheffield factory to be rebuilt brick-by-brick after demolition

Sheffield’s historic Henderson’s Relish factory must be rebuilt brick-by-brick after demolition.

By David Walsh
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Just three walls of the iconic landmark on Leavygreave Road remain after months of work. Now it is set to be painstakingly rebuilt using original bricks, although roof tiles will be new.

The two-storey redbrick building dates from the late 19th century. It had been empty for 10 years after being bought by the University of Sheffield in 2013, when the company moved to a factory off the Parkway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was in a ‘dangerous’ condition after developing structural faults, water damage and subsidence causing two-inch cracks, a planning application said.

Most Popular
How the building used to look with its famous sign.How the building used to look with its famous sign.
How the building used to look with its famous sign.

The university plans to turn it into a cafe, restaurant, social and leisure space after a previous proposal to open a pub was abandoned.

In a report to city council planners it said its aim was to recreate and preserve the character of the building.

The famous sign is in storage and will be reinstalled once works are complete.

Just a facade remains of the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.Just a facade remains of the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.
Just a facade remains of the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.
Related topics:SheffieldUniversity of Sheffield