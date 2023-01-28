Henry Moore: Sculptor's early works and drawings as a war artist arrive in Yorkshire

Abstract artist Henry Moore may be famous worldwide for his striking bronze sculptures but through his lifetime he was to explore many mediums.

Now, in a remarkable touring exhibition opening in Barnsley today, the earliest threads of his influence are to take centrestage.

There are early sketches, and carvings and prints, alongside his work as an official war artist, with drawings inspired by the London Underground under the Blitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To Barnsley's The Cooper Gallery, this is a homecoming for the early work of a Yorkshireman whose name was to rise to global renown. Exhibitions officer Alison Cooper said: "We are all so proud of Henry Moore, he is internationally known. He is one of the most famous artists and sculptors, but he worked with all mediums.

At the Henry Moore: Threads of Influence exhibition at the Cooper Gallery in Barnsley, the Family Group with Alison Cooper, Exhibitions Officer at Barnsley Museums Service. Picture Tony Johnson / Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation photo.

"We are absolutely delighted to host this exhibition. For us, it's a Yorkshireman coming home. We are all so familiar with his work."

Henry Moore, born in the West Yorkshire mining town of Castleford in 1898, wanted to be a sculptor from an early age but reluctantly trained as a teacher before enlisting in the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ambitions were finally realised after enrolling at art school, with his reputation growing to be known among the leading avant-garde sculptors of Europe before his death in 1986. Now Moore is remembered for a new vision of modern sculpture, inspired particularly by the female form.

This exhibition, touring from The Sainsbury Centre, spans the length of his career, sitting seamlessly alongside the Cooper Gallery's own precious Moore works.

Henry Moore signing the Standing Nude Woman drawn in 1929, now in the Cooper Gallery's own collection.

It explores his influences over the years from artists such as Henri Gaudier-Brzeska and Jacob Epstein. Key objects are two early life drawings of his wife Irina, studying the human form and laying the foundations for his sculptural practice. There are also four drawings from Moore's time as a war artist, inspired by scenes from the Blitz in the London Underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also pieces from his own collection, such as one in marble dated 3,000 to 2,000 BCE, representing the female form, and a jade mask, with traces of cinnabar. Henry Moore made 12 such mask sculptures in the 1920s, shaped by ancient Mexican sculpture.

To Ms Cooper, this exhibition explores the ideas and the art that was to influence Moore's own creation as one of the world's pioneers. She said: "This exhibition is slightly different. Moore is known for his sculptures, but I think visitors may be interested to learn more.

"It also gives us an opportunity to showcase our own two works by Moore, which we've had recently conserved," she added. "We are very excited to be having this exhibition. It puts Barnsley, again, up there with the national galleries, with high quality exhibitions."

At the Henry Moore: Threads of Influence exhibition at the Cooper Gallery in Barnsley, Alison Cooper, Exhibitions Officer at Barnsley Museums Service. Picture Tony Johnson / Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad