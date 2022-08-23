Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Associated British Ports will be leading two free tours on Thursday September 15 from 11am-12pm and 1-2pm.

There are 40 places available across both slots and tickets must be pre-booked due to high demand.

The cargo terminals and loading docks are only accessible to the public once a year as part of the Heritage Open Days Festival.

Port of Hull at night

Visitors will get to look around the 3,000-acre historic site on the Humber, which handles £12billion of goods each year and supports 12,000 jobs in the marine, engineering, HR, logistics, property and operations sectors.

Highlights of the tour include the All Weather Terminal, where steel for car manufacturing processes is stored before being transported to factories across the UK; the railway load-out facility where wood pellet trains destined for the power stations of the Aire Valley depart from; and the Hull Container Terminal, which has two new 60-metre gantry cranes that service 15 container ships per week, many destined for Belgium, Amsterdam, Iceland and further afield carrying consumer goods such as furniture and food.

Tour participants must meet their guide at the Riverside House car park opposite the P&O Ferries terminal and a coach will transport the group around the site.

To book spaces before the deadline of September 2, visit the event page here.