Heritage railways in Yorkshire to look abroad for coal after UK's biggest opencast mine closes

Heritage railways across Yorkshire will have to import coal to fire their locomotives after their only source of UK coal goes.

Mining at Ffos-y-Fran in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, the biggest opencast mine in the UK, will cease operations on November 30, its operator has confirmed.

Ffos-y-Fran is the only UK mine producing high-quality, low-emission ‘steam coal', with around 150 heritage railways relying on its fuel.

But the operator, Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd, has this week submitted a notification to the Welsh Government confirming the closure date after 15 years.

Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway. Picture Gerard Binks

The closure announcement comes after an appeal for more time being refused by Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council on climate grounds.

Around 180 people who work at the site will be made redundant.

The Heritage Railway Association had claimed that a decision to cease mining would almost certainly increase pollution, as they would need to import coal from thousands of miles away.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, chair of the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, called for support for those losing their jobs.

He said: “This announcement will bring clarity to an issue that has been of significant concern for the local community and environmental campaigners.

“It is important that we now look to the future.

“Ffos-y-Fran is a significant employer in the area, and we have asked the Welsh Government what plans are in place to support the workers and the local economy after the closure of the mine.

“We have also heard concerns about a significant shortfall in the funds put aside by the company to restore the land.

“The local community, which has lived with this mine for so many years, must get what it was promised.

“The committee has written to the minister on these issues, and we await a response.