Hidden world of inventions uncovered in private book collection on show in Yorkshire
A new exhibition at the University of Leeds, Part of the Furniture examines the world-leading library of book and antiques dealer John Bedford.
He began his career with a stall in a Kensington antiques market in the 1960s, and went on to dominate the trade in London.
Now there is a unique Chippendale cabinetmaker’s pattern book, then elaborate trade cards, colourful catalogues and ornate designs by a renaissance pioneer.
The exhibition also celebrates his life, his vast knowledge and his generous legacy, in addition to the donation of his “dazzling” library.
Co-curator Rhiannon Lawrence-Francis said: “I only met John once, when I visited his home in Guernsey to survey his library, but I will never forget his kindness, enthusiasm and genuine delight at sharing his favourite books with me.
“He understood the importance of not letting his library remain hidden, and his trustees saw to it that once it was transferred to Leeds, significant resource was made available to catalogue the collection, allowing anyone to explore its riches online.
“John’s foresight and generosity also enabled us to build a brand new flexible teaching space – his gift has been utterly transformational.”
The knowledge Bedford accumulated through buying and selling antique furniture, and building his library, has in turn helped to shape the study of furniture history.
On his death in 2019, Bedford left his collection of rare books, manuscripts, artworks and objects to the University of Leeds, where it joined the Art and Antiques Market Collections.
Now, in exhibition at The Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery, there are drawings and manuals charting the evolution of furniture history and a journey from the drawing board.
Pattern books, by the likes of Chippendale and Sheraton, are well known as historical texts.
Upholsterer and dealer in ‘ancient furniture’ Daniel Thorn might be less of a household name, but his personal sketchbook of designs is a lively working record of changing fashions.
A contract from 1728, details the apprenticeship of a ‘poor boy', or Horace Walpole’s own copy of the lavish volume describing his villa, alongside coloured plates in Augustus Charles Pugin’s Gothic Furniture which are thought to have been drawn by his 13 year-old son.
The exhibition Part of the Furniture: The Library of John Bedford is on show at The Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery, University of Leeds until December. Admission is free. A celebration of the life and legacy of John Bedford will be held in The Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery from 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 6. Booking is required.
