Hidden world of inventions uncovered in private book collection on show in Yorkshire

Rare and beautiful books from one man's private collection explore a world of hidden invention and share a history of furniture.

A new exhibition at the University of Leeds, Part of the Furniture examines the world-leading library of book and antiques dealer John Bedford.

He began his career with a stall in a Kensington antiques market in the 1960s, and went on to dominate the trade in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now there is a unique Chippendale cabinetmaker’s pattern book, then elaborate trade cards, colourful catalogues and ornate designs by a renaissance pioneer.

Leeds University have a new exhibition Part of the Furniture: The Library of John Bedford which runs in Treasures of the Brotherton until 21st December. Pictured Dr Rachel Eckersley, exhibition co-curator / Rare Book Specialist (John Evan Bedford Library of Furniture History), Special Collections and Galleries, Leeds University Library. looking at a first edition of The Grammar of Ornament by Owen Jones (1856) part of the John Bedford Collection. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

The exhibition also celebrates his life, his vast knowledge and his generous legacy, in addition to the donation of his “dazzling” library.

Co-curator Rhiannon Lawrence-Francis said: “I only met John once, when I visited his home in Guernsey to survey his library, but I will never forget his kindness, enthusiasm and genuine delight at sharing his favourite books with me.

“He understood the importance of not letting his library remain hidden, and his trustees saw to it that once it was transferred to Leeds, significant resource was made available to catalogue the collection, allowing anyone to explore its riches online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John’s foresight and generosity also enabled us to build a brand new flexible teaching space – his gift has been utterly transformational.”

The knowledge Bedford accumulated through buying and selling antique furniture, and building his library, has in turn helped to shape the study of furniture history.

On his death in 2019, Bedford left his collection of rare books, manuscripts, artworks and objects to the University of Leeds, where it joined the Art and Antiques Market Collections.

Now, in exhibition at The Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery, there are drawings and manuals charting the evolution of furniture history and a journey from the drawing board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pattern books, by the likes of Chippendale and Sheraton, are well known as historical texts.

Upholsterer and dealer in ‘ancient furniture’ Daniel Thorn might be less of a household name, but his personal sketchbook of designs is a lively working record of changing fashions.

A contract from 1728, details the apprenticeship of a ‘poor boy', or Horace Walpole’s own copy of the lavish volume describing his villa, alongside coloured plates in Augustus Charles Pugin’s Gothic Furniture which are thought to have been drawn by his 13 year-old son.