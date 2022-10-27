Historic barge which has been turned into a home to go up for auction in Yorkshire

The listing on the website says: “Fidelity is a steel hull ex coal barge, built by Harkers of Knottingley and owned by J. Wilby of York as a dumb barge to transport coal on the canal system. In 1971 she was converted to run with a Lister diesel engine.“Converted as a liveaboard with a main living area, she is in need of finishing. Bathroom with bath/shower and porta potti, separate composting toilet, large rustic kitchen space, full size cooker, fridge, freezer, sink. Water pressure system. Solid fuel cast iron stove to main living area. 12v and 240v electrical system with a battery charger.“The bow has a winch and anchor, the wheelhouse has wheel and controls. The engine has recently been serviced with a video available of it running. The safety certificate has expired. Last surveyed in 2011.“She is sold as seen and no warranty is given or implied, buyers should satisfy themselves as to her condition. Upon completion she will make a comfortable home that can cruise our inland waterways.”