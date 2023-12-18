Historic Yorkshire street boasting Grade II-listed store fronts could get £600,000 revamp

A historic street in Yorkshire which boasts Grade II-listed shop frontages is in line to get a £600,000 overhaul.

Huddersfield’s John William Street could be getting a new look as £600k is sought to transform its shops.

The street holds a prominent position as a gateway to the town and is made up of stone-fronted Grade II-listed buildings filled with shops and residential properties on the upper floors. However, the shop fronts are not considered to be appropriate due to their “poor quality” and modern design, especially considering the historic nature of the surroundings.

The owner of the building, B&M Properties, is seeking a grant of £610,500 to make improvements to numbers 19 to 33a. This would see the current metal framed shop fronts replaced with more traditional, timber frontages and empty properties brought back into use.

The cash would come from the council’s Heritage-Led Regeneration Scheme (HLRS) – a capital grant scheme approved by the cabinet in February 2019. The scheme aims to aid in the regeneration of Huddersfield and give empty units a new use, making the town more inviting to visitors and residents.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “While we’re very much looking to the future with all our town centre developments, we’re also future-proofing our beautiful heritage. These buildings, on one of Huddersfield’s busiest streets, have so much potential. We want to see that potential realised, and make sure they remain not only functional but thriving for many years to come.”