A popular Yorkshire hotel can convert an associated barn into self-catering accommodation.

Calderdale Council planners have given Holdsworth House Hotel approval, and listed building consent, to convert Holdsworth House Farm Barn, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield, into self-catering to support the hotel.

Grade II* listed Holdsworth House is well-known as a wedding and events venue and has received wider coverage from some links with the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel features in the BBC Drama Last Tango In Halifax and The Beatles stayed there after a concert at Bradford while on tour in 1964.

Holdworth House hotel in Halifax

The applicant believes the development will help to sustain the hotel, which itself preserves that building with a long-term sustainable use, helping conserve a heritage asset and boosting the area’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The above benefits outweigh the less than substantial harm to the historic significance of the barn,” said a supporting statement by Mark Hide Associates.

Parts of the barn, which dates to the 17th century, have been rebuilt over the years.

The council’s conservation officer agreed that although there will be some “less than substantial” harm to the listed barn, this could be justified by the public benefit of securing a sustainable use for the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Redevelopment of the curtilage-listed stables and ruined barn is not considered harmful because it retains existing historic fabric and secures their future use,” they reported.

No objections had been received about the application, planning officers reported.