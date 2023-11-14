Trude Silman, Martin Kapel and Liesel Carter who are three volunteers at the centre in Huddersfield

This is said to be “an incredible honour and a tremendous achievement” in recognition of the Centre’s remarkable volunteers – many of whom are first, second and third generation survivors – and the outstanding contribution they have made in both the running of the Centre based at the University of Huddersfield and in the preservation of history.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE. Holocaust Centre North is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to achieve this esteemed award this year – and only one of 29 specifically from Yorkshire.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, serves as a reminder of all the ways fantastic and selfless volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award. Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday.

Founded by survivors and their descendants as the Holocaust Survivors’ Friendship Association (HSFA), Holocaust Centre North is more than an exhibition and learning Centre: it is a community, a source of hope, friendship and a vital hub for the region. Its volunteers participate in a diverse and vital range of projects and activities to not only tell the global story of the Holocaust but to do so through local stories from those who subsequently created new lives in the north of England.

Martin Kapel BEM, 93, who came to the UK as a child refugee on the Kindertransport and gives talks to school on a voluntary capacity, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service for our organisation is a profound honour that validates the efforts of every volunteer. It's a tribute to the spirit of service over self, and to me personally, it's an affirmation that every small act of kindness contributes to a legacy of change. I and other survivors of the Holocaust gathered around Holocaust Centre North because we believe that by sharing our stories of persecution, the world can grow more compassionate. This award is a celebration of community strength."

Six representatives of Holocaust Centre North, including Director Dr. Alessandro Bucci, will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson CBE in an awards ceremony next year. In addition, two volunteers will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in early summer 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.