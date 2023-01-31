Housing plans in Domesday Book village in Yorkshire will 'eradicate local history'

Residents of a Domesday Book village have claimed a plan to build a housing estate across open grassland which they have been allowed to use to graze animals and for recreation represents “an eradication of local history”.

Hambleton District Council has received scores of objections about a proposal lodged by Lovell Homes’ last month to bulldoze agricultural outbuildings and build 40 homes on Peggy’s Field, off the main route through South Otterington, near Northallerton.

In the planning application the developer has suggested it would meet the authority’s requirement for 30 per cent affordable housing and “good design principles to achieve a development which is well connected, attractive and sustainable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovell Homes has also underlined that the site is allocated for a development of about 40 homes under the district’s Local Plan, which came into force last year following hearings and consultations where the public was given the chance to comment over proposals to earmark sites for construction.

Peggy's Field in South Otterington

The application states: “The principle of housing development on the site is therefore established in an up to date local plan and the site is a suitable location for housing development.”

However, residents have contended the situation in the village has changed following small-scale housing schemes being approved and ahead of the expected opening of the PGL children’s activity centre at nearby Newby Wiske Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a wave of objections to Hambleton council, residents have complained the proposed development would overwhelm the village which had a population of 338 in the 2021 census, increasing the number of houses in the village by a third and the population by two-thirds.

While residents have claimed the proposed estate will further aggravate traffic and safety issues in the area, Maunby, Newby Wiske and South Otterington Parish Council said the development could “only be viewed as a purely money-making scheme and it does not bring any benefit to the village”.

In its objection, a parish spokeswoman said: “It does not make any sense to build 40 houses in a rural village where residents can’t walk to local amenities and lacks a regular bus service. The only amenities the village has is a church, primary school, garage and pub. There is very little employment. The bus service is very poor, only providing services to Thirsk or Northallerton, 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.”

Residents said as South Otterington is in the Domesday Book as ploughland and the field had historic features, it would harm the region’s heritage “to destroy one of the last parts of this given almost no other medieval remains exist in South Otterington”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector added: “The development is planned to be built on land that has been in the village for many years, where the local villagers have been allowed to graze animals and have access for recreational health. It is an eradication of local history.”

Other objectors said they feared the proposed estate would drastically lower the value of nearby properties and that people lived in the countryside because “they need space, they want their little slice of nature, not an immediate view of a neighbour’s back wall.