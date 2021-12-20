How a craft beer bar and local businesses brought old railway buildings at Knaresborough Station back to life

The National Railway Heritage Awards' Urban Heritage Award was jointly won by Northern, Network Rail and craft brewery owners Gorilla Brothers for their work to rejuvenate Knaresborough Station on the York to Harrogate line.

Like many stations, Knaresborough ended up with several redundant platform buildings due to changing travel habits and staffing levels over the years, when stations designed for the earliest years of the train no longer needed numerous ticket offices, waiting rooms, buffets and parcels storage.

Knaresborough Station

At Knaresborough, these former railway facilities have been taken over by business tenants running a tearoom, antiques and picture-framing shops and a gin and real ale bar.

The National Railway Heritage Awards were held at the start of December and recognise, acknowledge and reward, for the public benefit, the very best in restoration, conservation and re-use of our historic railway infrastructure.

Knaresborough was praised for being a 'real community asset' with visitor flows throughout the day rather than being merely an arrival and departure point for the town.

The owners of Gorilla Brothers even likened its aesthetic to 'Hercule Poirot and the Orient Express' when taking on the tenancy for the conversion of an old waiting room into a 'station tap' called The Track and Sleeper, and thus ensuring the platform buildings were fully occupied for the first time in living memory.

Local brewery Gorilla Brothers have restored the rooms while retaining original features

Northern's regional director Tony Baxter said: “We are delighted with the new-look Knaresborough and the super facilities that have been delivered as part of the investment programme.

“The award is great recognition for the team’s vision of transforming disused buildings into busy and active businesses.

“The station now offers more than just trains and it is great to see the community embracing all the facilities provided.”

The Track and Sleeper bar on platform two was transformed from derelict storage rooms into a popular micropub.

The old waiting rooms are now craft beer and gin bar The Track and Sleeper

Gorilla Brothers co-founder Jason White said: “We had been looking for a second venue for our growing business and fell in love with Knaresborough Station when we first saw it.

"Its Victorian facade and mix of Hercule Poirot and the Orient Express look and feel was exactly the right vibe for us.

"It has been great to work with Northern and Network Rail and together we have transformed the disused space into a really smart and contemporary bar.

"It looks fantastic, and I'm delighted that since we opened in June we have been really popular both with commuters and residents of Knaresborough. I'd urge everyone to come down and enjoy a relaxed drink with us in a unique venue.”

Knaresborough Station was originally built in 1851 and is Grade II-listed, meaning any restorations and changes need to be carefully monitored.