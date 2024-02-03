The vessel’s sinking in heavy seas off Norway in 8th February 1974 with the loss of 36 lives was the last in a long line of tragedies to hit the tight-knit community of trawlermen and their families on Hull’s Hessle Road, and it is there that the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre has been established.

Set up in 2019 and run by ex Hull trawlermen with over 150 years fishing experience between them, the centre is a fascinating museum that records all aspects of the industry, including many artefacts from famous trawlers as well as paintings and painstakingly reproduced models of vessels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most popular attractions is a model by one of the centre’s volunteers, John Crimlis, showing the heart of the industry, St. Andrew’s Dock, as it looked in the 1950s, complete with trawlers landing catches and trains waiting to transport the fish to all parts of England.

Hull Fishing Heritage Centre.

There is also a constantly updated database of documents and photographs relating to more than a century of deep sea fishing in Hull, including over 100,000 photographs and newspaper articles.

The centre’s location at the major junction of Hessle Road with one of the area’s other main thoroughfares, Boulevard, has become a memorial to lost trawlermen.

There is a bench dedicated to those aboard the FV Gaul while others remember 58 men who perished in the 1968 triple trawlers tragedy off Iceland, and a memorial to the now legendary Headscarf Women who campaigned for better safety standards in the fishing industry.