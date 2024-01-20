'I moved to Yorkshire 15 years ago - these are all the things I love about it'

Michelle Hodgson moved to Yorkshire in 2009, setting up a copywriting business before taking over the Huddersfield Literature Festival in 2013. Michelle lives in Huddersfield with her partner Richard.

What's your first Yorkshire memory?

Going to visit my grandmother in Cudworth, Barnsley. Her brother played for Manchester United and he lent my grandparents the money to open a greengrocers. I remember as a small girl climbing the steep stairs from the shop to the flat above.

What's your favourite part of the county and why?

Michelle Hodgson

I love living in Huddersfield, it has a thriving arts scene, a great University and football club, and beautiful surrounding countryside and villages. I have family and friends here and feel part of the community.

What's your idea of a perfect weekend/day out in Yorkshire?

A leisurely drive with my fella through North Yorkshire to the east coast for seafood at the Cod & Lobster in Staithes, followed by a stay in country house hotel.

Do you have a favourite walk, or view?

Staithes in North Yorkshire, an old fishing village bursting with charm huddled cottages, winding streets and towering cliffs. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

I work from home and walk in the local woods most days. We live on a hill – which is not unusual in Huddersfield – and there are fantastic views across the town and beyond.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star (past or present) would you like to take for dinner, and why?

I’ve been lucky enough to have already dined with our Festival Patron Sir Patrick Stewart, so it would have to be Dame Judi Dench. She has had such a varied and interesting career and comes across in interviews as genuinely warm and funny.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what or where would it be?

I’ve twice stayed at Ted Hughes’ former home in Heptonstall while on Arvon residential writing courses. It’s tucked away from the world and has stunning views – a great place to inspire creativity.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I think Yorkshire has many identities, for example the coastal areas have a very different feel from the large cities. But there are some common themes of generally friendly and down-to-earth people and unspoiled countryside.

If you could own, or have access to, one thing in Yorkshire for a single day, what would it be?

I would take over Alexandra House Spa in Huddersfield and invite my friends to join me for a day of relaxation in the treatment and thermal rooms, followed by tea and cake.

Do you follow sport in the county?

I always keep an eye on how Huddersfield Town are doing; when the club was in the Championship League it did have a positive impact on the wider town. The Town Foundation runs children’s breakfast clubs as well as sporting and literacy initiatives, and our Festival has worked in partnership with them.

How do you immerse yourself in Yorkshire's cultural life?

As well as running the Huddersfield Literature Festival since 2013, I helped to set up Sangam Festival, which is the leading South Asian Heritage Month festival in the region. I also present events for other festivals – most recently at Ilkley Literature Festival. I used to take authors to the town when I was a book publicist in the 1990s and have friends in Ilkley, so always enjoy a trip there.

Do you have a favourite pub or restaurant?

Lost Property in Huddersfield is a great place for brunch, lunch or afternoon tea. I also love Hive Café, which is a community café serving veggie and vegan food – we often hold Festival volunteer meetings and training there.

How do you think Yorkshire has changed, for better or worse, in the time you’ve known it?

There’s a large disparity between the wealthy areas and those that are struggling, like some of the coastal areas and inland towns, which desperately need investment. Huddersfield is part way through a 10-year Blueprint of improvements, but years of Government cuts have taken a toll. Kirklees is currently an Arts Council Priority Place, which brings in some additional funding for the arts, and we have a beautiful town hall and theatre, but I’d love to see an arts centre built here.

Who is the Yorkshire person you most admire, and why?

Probably my grandfather, which may seem odd as I never met him – he died when my father was only two years old. My great-grandparents got married in Huddersfield and my grandfather was born here, but they later moved to Lancashire and by the time he was 12 he was working as a spinner in a cotton factory. Later he ran the greengrocers in Barnsley with my grandmother. My great aunt told me some lovely stories about him and I think he must have been a very resilient person – it was sad that his life was cut short.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely! I always programme a large number of Yorkshire-based performers at HuddLitFest. It’s so important to support local talent, to offer opportunities for artists to develop their craft and to represent the diverse local community, which is why we were so thrilled to win the Accessible and Inclusive Award at the 2022 Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards.

Name your favourite Yorkshire author/artist/performer

I love Alison Johnson’s art, she grew up in Yorkshire and her work is inspired by its landscapes and seascapes. I have some of her paintings, they are incredibly atmospheric.

If a stranger had time to visit only one place in the county, where would you send them?

Ilkley for the town and surrounding moors, or the North Yorkshire coast for the seaside experience.