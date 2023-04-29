A treasured favourite among Yorkshire's heritage gems is to reopen today signalling a sure sign that summer is on the horizon.

Ilkley Lido, an outdoor pool with fountain built in 1935 in the West Yorkshire spa town and featuring views of Ilkley Moor, is a firm favourite for families and visitors alike.

Now with new spring opening hours from today, and just four weeks until a full summer programme, keen swimmers will be gearing up for a splash.

The water temperature can be cool, and varies on a daily basis, and owners have warned that if they dip below 10C the pool will close temporarily.

Ilkley Lido. SWNS

Phil Barker, Bradford Council's assistant director of place, said "Ilkley Lido is a great place for a family day out with its wide range of activities and its location, close to Ilkley town centre and on the edge of the beautiful Ilkley Moor. We are delighted that we are able to extend the opening season and are looking forward to welcoming swimmers of all ages.”