All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
16 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
10 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
10 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
14 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
14 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
15 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Ikley Lido to reopen today as a firm favourite for keen outdoor swimmers

A treasured favourite among Yorkshire's heritage gems is to reopen today signalling a sure sign that summer is on the horizon.

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Ilkley Lido, an outdoor pool with fountain built in 1935 in the West Yorkshire spa town and featuring views of Ilkley Moor, is a firm favourite for families and visitors alike.

Now with new spring opening hours from today, and just four weeks until a full summer programme, keen swimmers will be gearing up for a splash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The water temperature can be cool, and varies on a daily basis, and owners have warned that if they dip below 10C the pool will close temporarily.

Most Popular
Ilkley Lido. SWNSIlkley Lido. SWNS
Ilkley Lido. SWNS

Phil Barker, Bradford Council's assistant director of place, said "Ilkley Lido is a great place for a family day out with its wide range of activities and its location, close to Ilkley town centre and on the edge of the beautiful Ilkley Moor. We are delighted that we are able to extend the opening season and are looking forward to welcoming swimmers of all ages.”

Ilkley Lido. SWNSIlkley Lido. SWNS
Ilkley Lido. SWNS
Related topics:West YorkshireBradford Council