Ilkley Cinema: Proposals to fit solar panels to roof of cinema in Ilkley Conservation Area
Installing solar panels on its roof will reduce a town centre cinema’s reliance on fossil fuels – a planning application claims.
The cinema is based on the first floor of a building that lies within the Ilkley Conservation Area, but the application argues the benefits of creating green energy will outweigh the minor changes to the appearance of the building.
The panels will be installed on the West facing roof of the grand building.
The application says: “The proposed system is 9kW and will have an estimated annual output of 5,518kWh. This will generate significant environmental benefits.
“The proposal to install photovoltaic panels on the roof of the cinema will reduce the reliance of the building on fossil fuels, in turn having a positive impact on the environment. There will be small material change to the appearance of the building when approaching from afar. In balance this is considered to be minimal and acceptable in terms of impact on the setting of conservation area.”
A decision on the application is expected next month.
