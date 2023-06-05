All Sections
A smaller landslip the day before was only a precursor to the damage that was to come.A smaller landslip the day before was only a precursor to the damage that was to come.
A smaller landslip the day before was only a precursor to the damage that was to come.

IN PICTURES: 31 photos of Scarborough's lost Holbeck Hall Hotel 30 years after landslide carried it into the sea

Scarborough’s Holbeck Hall Hotel once stood proudly on the Yorkshire Coast’s clifftop, with picturesque views across the North Sea.
By George Buksmann
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST

But, on June 4 1993, this tranquillity was disturbed as the ground moved beneath the hotel’s foundations and the start of a catastrophic landslide that carried the building into the sea had begun.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the disaster this year, The Scarborough News has looked back in its photo archive as the devastation unfolded.

Cracks in the hotel’s gardens a few days earlier were the first sign of what was to come, and as heavy rains continued, the Holbeck Hall Hotel collapsed down the cliffside on June 5 1993.

The disastrous spectacle attracted the attention of the world’s media, and crowds of onlookers, who watched in horror and awe as part of the seaward side of the historic hotel disappeared.

Originally built as a private home in 1879, it was later converted into a hotel and bought by owners Barry and Joan Turner in 1988.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as hotel guests were evacuated days earlier and staff removed valuable antiques and paintings.

Following the collapse, expert demolition teams were called in to remove what remained of one of Scarborough’s top hotels.

A warning sign is erected by demolition experts.

1. Holbeck Hall Landslide

A warning sign is erected by demolition experts. Photo: Contributed

The extent of the damage is revealed from above.

2. Holbeck Hall Landslide

The extent of the damage is revealed from above. Photo: Contributed

ITV Calendar's Richard Whiteley reads the Scarborough Evening News for the latest. The hotel chimney stack collapsed while Calendar was live on air.

3. Holbeck Hall Landslide

ITV Calendar's Richard Whiteley reads the Scarborough Evening News for the latest. The hotel chimney stack collapsed while Calendar was live on air. Photo: Contributed

Expert crews demolish what remains of the hotel.

4. Holbeck Hall Landslide

Expert crews demolish what remains of the hotel. Photo: Contributed

Related topics:ScarboroughNorth SeaYorkshire Coast