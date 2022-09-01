Incredible photos show how different life was in Bradford in the 1920s

Forster Square looks a world away from the concrete retail park and railway station of today. Instead, the square was a bustling hub with public gardens and trams to transport people to and from.

Other photographs show the stunning Bradford City Hall, which was built John Ives & Son of Shipley in the 19th-century, as well as the busy Leeds Road, now a major road in the city full of independent restaurants and businesses.

The imposing Lister Mill looms in one of the photographs. The Manningham mill was the largest text mill in North England at one point and employed 11,000 men, women and children.

All photos from the Getty archive.

1. Peel statue July 1921: A statue of Conservative politician and Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel in the Yorkshire city of Bradford. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

2. Forster Square July 1921: Forster Square in Bradford, Yorkshire. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

3. Leeds Road July 1921: A herd of sheep in Leeds Road, Bradford. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

4. The Midland Station Circa 1921: The Midland Station yard at Bradford, Yorkshire. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales