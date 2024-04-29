Inside the once bustling old station house at Mytholmroyd now saved for the community as arts space

The Station Building at Mytholmroyd, with nearly £300,000 in grant funding secured, is to be transformed into space for local artists, with a “warm place” for community groups.

It's taken 17 years, with success now testament to the efforts of community volunteers. Among them, Sue and Geoff Mitchell, who are delighted to see the village reap the rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've been working on this day and night, almost, for years now," said Mrs Mitchell. "Everybody is on the same side - you can just feel it.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership chairman Geoff Mitchell in the former Station Master's home in the station building.Volunteers are to take over a derelict station building having secured nearly £500,000 in funding. It's taken 17 years, but now the Grade ll listed three-storey station building (owned by Northern Rail) can be turned into a community centre with a studio for local artists, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

"It's such a privilege to be doing something that people want," she added. "It's for future generations, and improving things for the whole of the community."

The Grade ll listed building, built a century and a half ago on the Normanton line, was once bustling and busy, with its booking hall, ticket office, and spiral stone staircase. It has stood empty and derelict for some 40 years, targeted by vandals and ravaged by floods.

Back in 2006 a community meeting was called about the area outside, looking bedraggled and unloved. Some 60 people turned up. Sue blames Geoff: "It's all his fault," she laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers were to restore the gardens, winning a Queen's Award, and then again in 2016 they fought to see the building's restoration brought under its franchise agreement.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership chairman Geoff Mitchell with his wife Sue in the former ticket office in the station building. Volunteers are to take over a derelict station building having secured nearly £500,000 in funding. It's taken 17 years, but now the Grade ll listed three-storey station building (owned by Northern Rail) can be turned into a community centre with a studio for local artists, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 19th April 2024

Network Rail contractors took on structural renovations, before effectively 'gifting' the building to the village, on a 25 year peppercorn lease - so long as it was for community use.

Northern now operates the station, and it helped volunteers submit bids to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for for a grant of £293,193.

First step is the essentials, for heating, electricity and water. The hope then is for the ground floor to go to community use, with the upper two featuring local artists' studios. Work must be completed within the year, and volunteers are frantically busy. All the work will be worth it, they said, to see this Victorian building at the heart of its community once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mitchell, chairman, said space on all three floors will be rented out to locals: “We are delighted to have secured this funding from the government after years of hard work.

A copy picture of the ticket office at Mytholmroyd Station building in 1980. Volunteers are to take over a derelict station building having secured nearly £500,000 in funding. It's taken 17 years, but now the Grade ll listed three-storey station building (owned by Northern Rail) can be turned into a community centre with a studio for local artists.

“The building has become a sad sight since it was closed and boarded up, so we can’t wait to complete the renovation and reopen it for the people of Mytholmroyd.”